Gales for Southern and Central NZ and snow for the South

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 10:48

A strong, west to southwesterly flow over New Zealand strengthens for a time during Friday and Saturday as an embedded front moves northwards. Very cold air follows this front, and snow is expected to fall to low levels over southern New Zealand for a time, with significant accumulations possible on the hills above 400 metres, which will also likely affect some higher roads.

This WATCH is for the possibility of heavy snow above 400 metres in the following areas...

STEWART ISLAND, FIORDLAND, SOUTHLAND, CLUTHA, DUNEDIN, AND SOUTHERN PARTS OF CENTRAL OTAGO AND SOUTHERN LAKES:

From Friday afternoon until Saturday evening.

This WATCH also covers the possibility of severe west to southwest gales in the following areas...

DUNEDIN AND NORTH OTAGO:

From mid-morning Friday until early Friday evening.

NORTHWEST NELSON:

From Friday evening until the early hours of Saturday.

WAIRARAPA, ESPECIALLY THE TARARUA DISTRICT, AND HAWKES BAY SOUTH OF NAPIER:

From Friday evening until around dawn Saturday.

People in these areas are advised to keep up to date with forecasts in case parts of this WATCH are upgraded to WARNING or further areas are added.

Note, the threat of heavy rain for central parts of New Zealand has has now passed so all Watches for heavy rain are lifted. Also, the threat of northwest gales becoming severe about South Taranaki across to Taihape, and Hawkes Bay today has passed, so these Watches are also lifted.