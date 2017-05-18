Auckland housing announcement welcomed by Housing New Zealand

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 11:35

The Auckland Housing Programme (AHP) announced on Tuesday, May 16 is significant for our organisation, said Adrienne Young-Cooper, Chair Housing New Zealand Board.

"The Minister Responsible for Social Housing, Amy Adams, has outlined our work, now and in the future, to significantly scale up the development of our Auckland property portfolio to build and secure greater numbers of social housing places in New Zealand’s largest city.’’

"Our planning and resourcing for the next four years is well advanced. We’re also in planning for what happens after the middle of 2020. ‘’

Mrs Young-Cooper says Housing New Zealand’s objectives are simple, making the best use of our homes and land to:

Increase the pace and scale of housing supply into the Auckland market,

Reduce the cost of construction.

"The timing fits well with Housing New Zealand’s asset management plan as it’s now the right time to renew a big chunk of our aged housing stock, much of which is reaching the end of its useful life. We’re building modern homes that are warm, healthy and safe to live in.’’

"Of course, we aren’t solely looking for growth in Auckland. We’ve got development projects underway in Christchurch and Wellington and are looking at expanding our pipeline in other parts of New Zealand, in areas where the Ministry of Social Development identifies there is demand,’’ she says.

Andrew McKenzie, Housing New Zealand’s Chief Executive, says in the last financial year, Housing New Zealand built and secured 871 homes countrywide - the largest number of houses it had delivered for quarter of a century.

"By end June this year we’re looking to nearly double that number,’ he said.

In the following three years, Housing New Zealand will:

"Our planning, now called the AHP, to increase housing supply in Auckland, has been underway for some time, starting with the Auckland Housing Accord in 2013. Our build programmes within Auckland’s Special Housing Areas enabled under the Accord are already delivering homes,’’ Mr McKenzie says.

"The Housing Accord was a precursor to the Auckland Unitary Plan. Now that plan is largely in place, we can get on with the work of building greater numbers of homes within our existing footprint, as well as freeing up land for the development of social housing places. We’ll continue to work with central and local government to ensure serviced land is enabled for a more intensive city, as outlined by the Auckland Plan and its vision for a growing Auckland."