Road snowfall warning for Milford Road

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 12:06

A brief period of snow is possible early this evening, and up to 2cm of snow may accumulate on the road above 700 metres between 4pm and 7pm Thursday. A more significant period of snow is likely during Friday. From late Friday morning until Friday evening, 10 to 15cm could accumulate on the road above 600 metres.

Snow level is expected to lower to 200 metres Friday evening, and snow showers becoming confined to south of Lake Gunn.