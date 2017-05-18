Addington cycleway opens

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 12:26

Christchurch residents have a new travel option to get around Addington and into town with Mayor Lianne Dalziel and Transport Minister Hon Simon Bridges today opening the Little River Link cycleway.

The Little River Link cycleway runs from Hagley Park across Moorhouse Avenue and along Grove Road, Collins Street and Jerrold Street before connecting to the shared path that runs alongside the Southern Motorway. Cycle crossings have also been installed where the motorway crosses Lincoln Road and Wrights Road.

"The first of a network of cycleways opening is an exciting moment for the city," says Lianne Dalziel. "Post-earthquakes a more cycle friendly city ranked among the most common themes that came up, so it great to see a safe and attractive cycle network starting to emerge."

"Over the next few months we will see the completion of the Papanui Parallel, Uni-Cycle and the first stage of the Rapanui - Shag Rock Cycleway routes. Work will also start on the Quarryman’s Trail, Northern Line and the second stage of the Rapanui - Shag Rock Cycleway."

"As these routes roll out we will start to see more people drawn towards riding a bike. All of these routes offer attractive rides and good connections to destinations around the city."

The Little River Link involved the construction of 1,800 metres of new cycleway, stormwater and carriageway improvements. It is a key connection that will eventually see a cycle trail all the way out to the already popular Little River Rail Trail.

Manuka Cottage Community Development Manager Cherylan Davies says, "It has been great to see the community get behind the cycleway and a genuine effort to engage with the community from the designers and constructors."

"From the consultation process through to construction the community has been engaged in the process. The cycleway will help the neighbourhood to be a safe place to travel through whether you are driving, walking or biking."