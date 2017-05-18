CCTV footage released of violent aggravated robbery in Mangere

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 12:35

Police are releasing CCTV footage of a violent aggravated robbery which occurred at the Kingsford Superette on Tuesday evening.

(This footage is now available on the Counties Manukau Police Facebook page)

Detective Inspector Fa’amanuia Va’aelua is head of the task force set up to deal with aggravated robberies across Auckland.

He says the footage will be very disturbing to the community but police are hoping family members or friends of these offenders will do the right thing and contact police with their identities.

"I have no doubt that someone will recognise these absolute cowards from this footage and from the stills that we posted yesterday."

The four masked offenders entered the store on Raglan Street at approximately 7.30pm on 16 May 2017.

The violent attack of the male shopkeeper left him with facial injuries and bruises to his body.

He is recovering at home and is understandably very shaken by what has happened.

The offenders took off with cigarettes and it is believed they left through a nearby park and onto Haddon Street.

"We are asking for anyone with information to please contact Police immediately.

We need to identify and catch these offenders as soon as possible.

They are violent, dangerous and need to be held to account for what they have done," says Detective Inspector Va’aelua.

"Police will not tolerate this behaviour, the Counties Manukau community will not tolerate this behaviour.

It is absolutely disgusting."

"Police have a real focus on catching these offenders and holding them to account.

Since February, police have arrested 68 people for aggravated robberies across Auckland which have occurred in the same time period.

We hope this sends a clear message to those people who think these types of cowardly crimes are acceptable that they will be held to account and placed before the courts.

I would also remind them that this an offence which carries a sentence of up to 14 years imprisonment," says Detective Inspector Va’aelua.

Police would also like to remind our community that police are prioritising these jobs and ask them to call us with any information or reports of suspicious behaviour.

If you have information on this incident which can assist police then please call the Counties Manukau Major Crime Team on 09 261 1300, alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also send a private message to the Counties Manukau Police Facebook page.

Detective Inspector Va’aelua will hold a brief media stand up at the Manukau Police Station at 3pm today.