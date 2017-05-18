Blenheim woman charged with multiple drug offences

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 12:47

Statement by Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan

A 29-year-old woman appeared in Blenheim District Court today, charged with five drug-related offences.

Marlborough Police arrested the woman yesterday.

Some of the charges related to her breaching electronic bail conditions.

One of the charges was for the supply of methamphetamine.

She has been remanded in custody until 12 June.

Further charges are pending.

Marlborough Police will not tolerate the supply and use of illicit drugs and will continue to work to reduce their harm on our community.

The Alcohol and Drug Helpline is available to anyone who needs assistance.

It offers friendly, confidential, non-judgmental advice and support on 0800 787 797.