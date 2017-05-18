Statement from New Zealand Rugby on the passing of Daniel Baldwin

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 12:04

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is deeply saddened by news that Wellington Football Club Colts grade player Daniel Baldwin passed away yesterday evening.

Daniel had been in an induced coma in Wellington Hospital since Saturday after collapsing during a match at Ngati Toa Domain on Saturday, May 13.

"Our thoughts and hearts are with Daniel’s family, friends, team mates and with the Wellington rugby community who will all be shattered by this news," said NZR General Manager of Rugby Neil Sorensen

"19-year-old kids aren't supposed to die playing sport, it's distressing and so terribly sad.

"The immediate focus is ensuring Daniel’s family and his mates are fully supported. The Rugby Foundation is in contact with his family and his club and will be assisting at this horrible time.

"We will spend the coming days doing all we can to support their needs as they grieve their son, brother and mate."