St Gabriel's restored

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 14:50

One of Northland’s landmark heritage churches is open once again after two years of careful restoration.

St Gabriel’s church at Pakinga, Pawarenga has undergone extensive restoration - including the removal and replacement of all deteriorating timber from top to bottom, restoration work on windows, replacement of a new cross, and re-painting with a high quality paint cover, and re-roofing with long-run colour steel cladding. The extensive work has seen the 1899 house of worship fully restored.

Over 400 people flocked to a special rededication service held for the church over Easter, reflecting the huge affection many people have for the building, which is listed as a Category 1 historic place by Heritage New Zealand.

The project began in November 2014 after the present church committee - Elizabeth Proctor, Robert Pirini and Chair Frank Herbert - called a community meeting to discuss the possibility of restoring the church. Funding was secured and the work got underway.

"St Gabriel’s Church is one of the earliest Maori churches in the Hokianga and is still located on its original site," says Heritage New Zealand’s Northland Area Manager, Bill Edwards, who supported the community’s application for funding of the heritage project.

"It has served the community for 118 years, and thanks to the restoration work that has been undertaken by the community, will be around for many years to come."

Known for its outstanding aesthetic significance, its dramatic setting and the simplicity of its design, St Gabriel’s has attracted the interest of artists over the years, including celebrated photographer Robin Morrison whose images of the church have become almost emblematic of Northland.

The kauri-built church occupies a prominent position beside Makora pa - which was the birthplace of Te Aupouri iwi - and its location here reflects its significance.

The Catholic faith came to the Hokianga in 1838 with the arrival of Bishop Jean Baptiste Pompallier. The faith took root in the Whangape area soon after under the influence of Tamaho Te Huhu, who had been a signatory to the 1835 Declaration of Independence and one of the first Maori converts to be baptised a Catholic.

St Gabriel’s itself can be traced back to the 1890s with the arrival in the Hokianga of the Mil Hill Fathers who were part of a British-based movement to spread Catholicism among indigenous peoples. The Order stimulated the construction of several new places of worship in the region as symbols of renewed faith, including at Pawarenga.

"The church was paid for by its Maori congregation who raised funds by gum digging at Waiharera, while the kauri used in its construction is said to have been sawn by the local community," says Bill.

"That strong sense of community connection to the church continues to this day and is reflected in the restoration work that has been done."