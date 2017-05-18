EIT graduate wins coveted national technology award

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 15:36

EIT screen production graduate Aliesha Staples is back in the spotlight with her recent NZ Hi-Tech award - one of the technology sector’s most sought-after accolades.

Aliesha was named Hi-Tech Young Achiever of the Year in the NZ Hi-Tech Trust’s awards, which celebrate New Zealand’s most successful companies and highest achieving individuals in the ICT, electronics, software, biotechnology, creative, telecommunications and digital media industries.

Formerly from Taradale, the ex-Napier Girls’ High School student admits to being a "technology geek".

After completing her Diploma in Screen Production in 2007, she worked on some of the world’s biggest cruise ships, plying the coasts of South America, North America, Asia, South-East Asia, the Caribbean, New Zealand and Australia capturing promotional content.

Now 28, Aliesha was just 26 when she launched her successful niche business hiring out emerging technology filming equipment, mainly to industry professionals. Established in Auckland, Staples Productions and Staples VR also operates now in Australia, with an office based in Melbourne.

EIT Screen Production programme coordinator Tessa Tylee says Aliesha has excelled in the screen industry.

"This award shows she’s a top achiever across the entire IT industry and that is outstanding.

"And although she’s based in Auckland, she continues to support our students and sponsors our top graduates. So naturally we are immensely proud of her and we’re looking forward to seeing where she goes to from here - she just goes from strength to strength."

Aliesha continues to spearhead change in her field.

Just over two years ago, her innovative production company also started making virtual reality (VR) videos for clients and hiring out rigs for those who want to do it themselves.

This has since moved into its own department making high-end cinematic experiences for international film studios and interactive gameified content for medical, entertainment, industrial, education and other industries.

In April, she launched New Zealand’s first live-stream of an event in full 360-degree VR, featuring Six60 live at the Horncastle Arena in Christchurch. More than 1000 viewers tuned into the live concert, viewing in 360, real time and with full directional audio.