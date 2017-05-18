Five awards in five days for Hutt City Council Buildings

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 15:40

Over five days in May, Hutt City Council building projects won five prestigious awards for commercial and architecture projects.

On Friday (12 May), Naylor Love received a gold award at the New Zealand Commercial Projects Award ceremony for the Council’s revamped and earthquake-strengthened administration building. The commercial building award recognises excellence in building processes and practices, celebrates the quality of work and craftsmanship and the contractor’s contribution to the construction relationship.

Hawkins Group received a silver award for its work on the Walter Nash Centre in Taita, Lower Hutt.

Last evening (17 May) at the Wellington Architecture Awards ceremony,

Architecture + scooped up three top awards for their work on the administration building in the heritage, interior architecture and public architecture categories.

Deputy Mayor David Bassett said it was a wonderful result and it complemented Lower Hutt’s wider rejuvenation strategy.

"It’s fantastic to receive public and professional confirmation Lower Hutt has public buildings we can all be proud of."

Mr Bassett said it was important to recognise and congratulate the Council’s own project team for its contribution to designing interior spaces that worked well for the Council and its staff.

"We’ve got a great team achieving great results for the Council, Lower Hutt and our residents."