Minister announces NZSO appointments

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 15:44

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry announced today the appointment of two new members to the board of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO), as well as the reappointment of the chair and two members.

"The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra is world-class and is going from strength to strength with exciting programmes of performances," said Minister Barry. "These appointments continue the orchestra’s strength of governance."

The two new board members are Sue Paterson of Wellington and Laurence Kubiak of Auckland.

Sue Paterson was the executive director of the NZ Festival from 2009 to 2017 and previously general manager of the Royal NZ Ballet.

Laurence Kubiak is the CEO of the NZ Institute for Economic Research and has performed as a professional musician in Europe.

The NZSO’s board chair Donald Best, and two current board members Dame Bronwen Holdsworth and Peter Biggs, have been reappointed for one year.

Minister Barry thanked retiring board member Lisa Bates for her contribution to the NZSO as a board member for six years.

Laurence Kubiak’s appointment commenced on 1 May for a three-year term. All the other appointments take effect from 1 August 2017 and last one year.

Biographies:

Donald Best, reappointed Chair and member

Donald Best is the current Chair of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. He has a broad range of commercial governance experience and has chaired other performing arts organisations. He has held a variety of commercial positions including partner, company secretary, director and managing director in a range of chartered accounting firms, property and asset management businesses.

Dame Bronwen Holdsworth DNZM, reappointed member

Dame Bronwen Holdsworth DNZM, a current board member, is the managing director of Pultron Composites Ltd. A keen musician and accomplished pianist, Dame Bronwen has been involved with a large number of music, visual art, education and business organisations. She is a strong supporter of the nationally recognised Gisborne Music Competition.

Peter Biggs CNZM, reappointed board member

Peter Biggs CNZM, a current board member, is chief executive of Assignment Group New Zealand. He was formerly chief executive of Clemenger BBDO in Melbourne and Wellington. A strong advocate of the arts, he was chair of the Arts Council of New Zealand (Creative New Zealand) from 1999 to 2006, and has been a member of numerous public and private sector boards.

Sue Paterson, new board member

Sue Paterson, a new board member, has more than 30 years’ experience in senior and general management roles in the cultural and government sectors. She was executive director of the New Zealand Festival from 2009 to 2017 and has worked with a number of different arts organisations including as general manager of the Royal New Zealand Ballet. She has significant experience serving on boards and will bring her commercial acumen, experience in marketing and fundraising, and knowledge of the cultural sector to the NZSO board. She is the 2017 Kiwibank Senior New Zealander of the Year.

Laurence Kubiak, new board member

Laurence Kubiak, a new board member, is currently the CEO of the New Zealand Institute for Economic Research. Previously he held a variety of roles with BT Global Services - the ICT partner for most of the world’s large multinational corporations. He is a regular commentator on economics, technology, innovation and market development. Mr Kubiak has had a lifelong passion for music and performed as a professional musician in Europe.