Good investigative work takes 'reckless' Blenheim rider off road

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 15:55

Statement by Senior Sergeant Peter Payne:

A 23-year-old man has been disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to do 40 hours of community work, after he rode a motocross motorcycle through busy Blenheim streets.

The sentencing follows an investigation by Marlborough Police.

Detectives and road policing staff were made aware of video footage on social media of the local man recklessly riding his bike.

We are grateful to a member of the public for bringing this information to our attention.

Enquiries established that he had been pulling wheelies on McKendry St on Thursday 29 December 2016.

Police then learnt the man travelled to Blenheim CBD on Friday 10 February 2017 - the day before the annual Marlborough Wine and Food Festival, and a Market Day, being hosted in The Forum in Market Square.

The man pulled a wheelie on his off-road bike for 90 metres down the narrow Market St until the intersection of Wynen St.

Market St was busy this day with pedestrians and vehicles, some of which were parked.

This was a reckless act which put the safety of the public in jeopardy.

Police are here to keep our communities safe, and will not hesitate to hold people to account when they put people’s lives at risk.