Youth arrested after assault on Hamilton taxi driver

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 16:25

A 16-year-old male was arrested today in relation to the serious assault of a taxi driver on 13 May 2017.

He appeared in the Hamilton Youth Court this afternoon on charges of assault with intent to rob and injuring with intent to injure.

The taxi driver was assaulted while sitting in his taxi near the BP petrol station at the northern end of Victoria Street, Hamilton Central, at around 9pm on 13 May.

Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson said the taxi driver was repeatedly punched around the head area but is now recovering from his injuries.

"Assaults on taxi drivers are unacceptable - they are at their most vulnerable working alone at night," says Detective Sergeant Wilson.