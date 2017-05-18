Police seeking witnesses to the assault of a bus driver

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 16:56

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault of a bus driver in Rotorua on the Owhata route last night around 6pm.

The driver was assaulted with a baseball bat by the offender, who demanded the driver give him money.

The driver received only minor injuries and did not require medical attention, and the amount of cash taken was mostly small change.

Police are also looking to locate a coin box, similar to a small fishing tackle box, which was taken.

The coin box is described as having a green base and handle, with a cream lid.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to contact Police, especially any passengers who may have been at the bus stop on the park side along Pohutukawa Drive.

Any information can be provided to Detective Constable Rob Hutchins on 07 348 0099.

Alternatively, information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.