Aggravated robbery in Point Chevalier

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 17:15

Police are appealing for information after an aggravated robbery at a bar on Great North Road, Point Chevalier yesterday morning.

At about 10.55am on Wednesday, two men armed with a sawn off side-by-side double barrel shotgun entered the premises and threatened staff before stealing cash. They were last seen leaving in a silver Subaru Legacy, travelling westbound on Great North Road.

The bar staff were left shaken but not injured.

Both offenders were described as Maori or Polynesian, 20-30 years old, about 5’7’’ tall and of solid build.

The clothing they were wearing was captured on CCTV footage, as shown in the attached stills.

Of note is that the offender holding the firearm was wearing a black ‘New Era’ cap with a white or grey peak, and a grey sweatshirt with a large triangle on the back.

The other offender wore a distinctive black hoodie with ‘The Game’ logo on the front. This offender was carrying a ‘Pams’ branded chilly bag.

A short time later, a stolen 2001 silver Subaru Legacy Saloon matching the description of the car used in the robbery was located on Kiwi Street, Point Chevalier, where it had been set on fire.

The vehicle was stolen from Parnell six weeks ago. The registration number of this vehicle is FTR618.

If anyone has seen this vehicle in the past six weeks we would like them to contact Police.

"Forensic examinations are ongoing" says Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe. "We are still keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened, who saw the car being abandoned in Kiwi Street, or who has any information about those responsible."

Information can be passed on at your local Police station, by calling Detective Sergeant McKenzie at Auckland Police on (09) 302 6970, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.