Emergency services attend crash in Patea

|
[ login or create an account ]
Taranaki Police are responding to a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Patea.
The crash has happened on Patea Rd, between Kaharoa Rd and O’Reilly Rd.
Emergency services were alerted at 4.28pm.
Motorists who use Patea Rd should expect delays.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.