Two arrests after violent aggravated robbery in Mangere

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 08:35

Statement by Detective Inspector Fa’amanuia Va’aelua.

Counties Manukau Police have arrested two people in relation to the aggravated robbery of a superette in Mangere, which occurred on Tuesday evening.

They are two males, aged 17 and 20, and they have been charged with aggravated robbery.

Both will appear in Manukau District Court this morning.

Enquiries to locate the other two offenders are ongoing.

Police would like to thank the community and the media for their assistance in this investigation.