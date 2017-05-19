Rents rocket in the regions - Trade Me

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 10:31

Tenants outside New Zealand’s three largest cities have seen median weekly rents jump 10 per cent over the last year, according to the latest Trade Me Property Rental Index.

Head of Trade Me Property Nigel Jeffries said the median rent per week for properties outside Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch had "jumped significantly" between March and April. "To rent a typical property outside our largest cities is now a record $385 a week, up from $370 a month earlier. Compared to this time last year, these properties are setting tenants back an additional $1800 per annum in rent."

Mr Jeffries said rents around the regions had risen steadily for three years. "In April 2014, the median weekly rent was $310 a week meaning an annual rent cost of $16,000. Since then rents have jumped 24 per cent or nearly $4000 more per year. "It must be very tough for renters, as the growth in the regions has been off the charts and shows no sign of easing, while pay packets aren’t keeping pace."

The national median weekly rent was unchanged in April, marooned on $450 for the fifth consecutive month. Compared to this time last year rents are up 2.3 per cent, an increase of just $10 a week in the past year.

Auckland rents hit a new high

Mr Jeffries said rents in Auckland hit a new record high in April. "Rents in Auckland are still lagging well behind the increases in house prices, but landlords have been able to pass on some costs to help pay their mortgages as the median weekly rent clicked up to $530 in April, up $15 since March. "It’s only making a small dent in mortgages though, renting a typical property in the Super City costs $27,560 per year compared to the city’s average asking price of $925,300."

Bay of Plenty rents equal Wellington

Mr Jeffries said the Bay of Plenty’s growth continued, with the region now the second most expensive place to rent along with Wellington. "The Bay hit a record $450 in April, up 12.5 per cent on last year. The other stellar increases were Wellington where it was up just over 11 per cent to $450 a week, and both Northland and Waikato were up 10 per cent to respective records of $385 and $395 a week." The West Coast and Canterbury were the only regions to see rents drop compared to this time last year.

Small houses in hot demand

Mr Jeffries said small houses (1-2 bedrooms) were in high demand from tenants across the country, creating higher than expected rents. "The median weekly rent for a small house in New Zealand hit a new record in April of $370, up just under 6 per cent on this time last year. Excluding Auckland, the median weekly rent for a small house is up 10 per cent to $330." Across the regions (excluding Christchurch) rents for small houses increased well beyond any other housing sizes with new records in Nelson/Tasman, Northland and Otago.

Auckland apartments close in on $500 mark

Mr Jeffries said the median weekly rent for an Auckland apartment edged closer to the $500 mark in April, up $20 in a month to a record $495. Despite this increase, apartment rents in Auckland are up only 1 per cent year-on-year, having bounced back after sliding down to $460 in October 2016. "With so many new apartments coming on to the market recently, and with more to come, we don’t see a similar decline coming this year. I’m sure we’ll see them clear the $500 mark in the near future." Apartments in Wellington continue to be strong for landlords with the median weekly rent hitting $450, and up 6.5 per cent on this time last year.