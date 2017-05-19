Be involved in the future proposed museum and central library

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 10:35

Do you want to play a part in designing the experiences and spaces in the proposed museum and central library in Tauranga's city centre? It’s not too late!

Workshop sessions are being held on Tuesday 23 May and Wednesday 24 May 2017 from 7am - 10am at 2 Devonport Road, so register now by emailing Jennifer.Butcher@tauranga.govt.nz.

We still have places available at our community sessions next week. Over 100 people have already attended and given us lots of valuable ideas that will help shape the type of experience these facilities could provide. The sessions have been fun and interactive with lots of positive feedback from those involved.

Lynette Fisher attended the Tuesday workshop and said "It was fantastic to be involved and to be part of the process that has the potential to create much needed facilities for our city. I’m really excited to see something tangible come from this and to know that I have helped play a part in making it happen."

Alternatively, the community can share their thoughts with Elected Members and staff at the following times:

There will be other opportunities to share your thoughts with us during the coming months, so check the website below for details or email feedback to haveyoursay@tauranga.govt.nz.

For more information go to www.tauranga.govt.nz/culturalfacilities.