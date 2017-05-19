Online dog registrations coming

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 10:57

If you have a dog registered in our district, you will soon be able to renew their registration online.

The annual fees and charges scheduling is coming up in June, which means dog registrations are not far away.

To make things easier this year, we are moving to an online payment system for dog renewal registrations with options to pay either bank to bank or by credit card.

Online renewal eliminates the need to fill in a Dog Maintenance form and your tag will be mailed out to you and this online service will be available from early July this year.

To avoid sending renewal notices for dogs that are deceased or have transferred ownership, we are asking that dog owners update their dog’s details.

Call our Customer Services Team now on 07 868 0200 to update your details.

For more information on our dog registration and fees click here.

The Coromandel is a magical place and to make it a place for everyone to enjoy we have a few simple rules for dogs, handlers, owners, visitors and residents when sharing beaches and reserves.

Find out the rules about walking your dog on our beaches at different times of the year as well as the designated dog walking areas here.

Being a responsible dog owner:

Make sure your dog is registered and wears a registration tag at all times. If you are from another district an ID with your name, address and mobile phone number will help if your dog gets lost or picked up by a Dog Control Officer.

Don’t take your dog to areas where dogs are banned. In general between 20 December and 31 January and public holiday weekends most beaches have restricted times dogs are allowed on the beach if at all.

Dogs are not allowed in cemeteries, sports fields and within childrens’ public play areas.

Dogs are prohibited from protected bird habitats. Keep an eye out for signs, it will usually be from Labour weekend to 1 March, which is during NZ dotterel breeding season.

Please read this webpage from the Department of Conservation regarding dog access to conservation land.

Make sure your accommodation has somewhere to keep your pet safe, secure and under control.

Don’t let your dog wander or cause a nuisance by fouling or barking.

Unless in a designated dog exercise area, you must have your dog on a leash in a public place. Remove your dog's droppings. Take a plastic bag wherever you go.

Make sure your dog has access to shade and fresh drinking water during the day.

Please never leave a dog in your car in the heat.