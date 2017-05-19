Milford Road condition report

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 11:14

Snow is forecast to affect the Milford Rd throughout the day from mid-morning with 10-15cm expected. While the road is open at present temporary closures maybe required during the day. A Road closure may be required tonight and this will be reviewed this afternoon - but should be planned for by drivers.

Snow has settled on the road shoulders near the tunnel overnight.

Weather Forecast

Snow showers developing this morning, becoming heavy for a time during afternoon/evening with up to 15cm of snow possible.

Outlook

Saturday: Snow to very low levels with 2cm possible, cold southwesterlies

Sunday: Showers clearing and becoming fine , southwesterlies dying out.

Monday: Fine at first, cloud increasing later with drizzle.

Tuesday: Drizzle turning to rain

NEXT UPDATE 2.00pm Friday, 19 May 2017 Or if conditions change