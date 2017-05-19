Fairhaven School shoots for the stars with health service award

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 11:24

Fairhaven School’s ongoing commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of their school community has recently been recognised by Toi Te Ora - Public Health Service.

The Te Puke School has been awarded with the Health Promoting Schools (HPS) Silver accreditation. The HPS initiative, delivered by Toi Te Ora - Public Health Service, supports school communities in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts to take action to improve their health and wellbeing needs.

In working toward Silver accreditation, Fairhaven School and the Heart Foundation worked together on the Food for Thought nutrition programme which included Year 5 and 6 students completing classroom nutrition sessions, visiting Te Puke New World and making a healthy lunch to enjoy together.

As part of its commitment to the health of all students the school also removed the last sugary drink from the canteen menu, and adopted a water and plain milk only policy which was communicated to parents. Water coolers around the school are used regularly by students and staff encourage this practice.Increasing shaded areas was also a priority for the school.

Funded by the Fairhaven Fundraising Committee, shade sails now cover the junior playground and pool area, ensuring students, staff, and parents can enjoy these outdoor activities while protected from the sun.With a goal to raise student achievement, the school also extended the Accelerated Literacy Learning (ALL) initiative to all staff.

This involved the professional development of all teachers which challenged assumptions and increased understanding of teachers’ and students’ expectations in reading. The new approach to teaching reading increased the reading levels of all students involved.

By achieving Silver accreditation Fairhaven School is improving the health and wellbeing of its wider school community by creating a healthier school environment. Physical and social environments supportive of health are key to improving the health and wellbeing of our families and future generations. "Fairhaven School has really embraced the Health Promoting Schools concept," says Dr Phil Shoemack, Medical Officer of Health. "The whole school community is involved with creating a healthy environment for the benefit of everyone."