Two more arrests after aggravated robbery in Mangere

Police have now arrested two further males in relation to the aggravated robbery of a superette in Mangere on Tuesday evening.
They are 15 and 18 years old and will be charged with aggravated robbery.
All four offenders will now appear in the Manukau District Court today.
Once again, Police would like to thank the community and media for their assistance.
