'Stellar line up' for Hundertwasser fundraiser in Auckland

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 11:32

For the first time, The Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau MÄori Art Gallery (HAC) project is coming to Auckland. The HAC team are working with Creative Northland supported by PR event guru Diana Goulding from Make a Splash to bring our Auckland supporters a pop up variety concert called HART. The name reflects Hundertwasser, art and all the generosity that has gone into creating the event.

All musicians are giving their time and talent free of charge so all proceeds can go into building The Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau MÄori Art Gallery in Whangarei.

The HAC project is nearing its deadline for all funds to be in place. By June 30, $16.25m must be in the bank to meet referendum requirements and with more than 90% raised; it’s a question of ‘so near but yet so far’ at this crucial stage.

HAC Project Director, Andrew Garratt, says "This event is very exciting for the team because Auckland will be one of our biggest markets for visitors to the HAC once it’s built. HART is a great chance to promote the HAC, meet our Auckland supporters as well as hopefully raise some much needed funds to get us over the line."

HART will be held at The Raye Freedman Art Centre, Epsom Girls Grammar School on Thursday May 25 with NZ entertainment icon, Tina Cross.ONZM as a special guest star.

The outstanding line-up also features two of Whangarei’s most celebrated singers, baritone Kawiti Waetford, formerly with the Dame Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation and soprano Sophie Sparrow, a 2016 Lexus Song Quest semi-finalist. Accompanying Kawiti and Sophie on the grand piano will be Juan Kim.

From Auckland, there will be performances by Andrew McLennan, singer-songwriters Vann Dizon and Dan Upritchard, as well as the exciting new acapella group Resonate, currently competing in the popular Sunday night TVNZ seriesNaked Choir, on TV One.

As well as music. HART will also showcase some exclusive limited edition screen prints which have been donated as fundraisers by top NZ artists such as Dick Frizzell, Tony Ogle, Emily Karaka and Billy Apple. The evening will see the launch of a brand new print by Michael Smither entitled "Horseshoe Bay, Tutukaka". Also on sale will be the visual flagship for the project: a fine art print entitled ‘The HAC Building Stone’ which features a work by Hundertwasser himself aptly entitled "Resurrection of Architecture". Eftpos will be available on the night for cash and carry purchases.

Doors open at 6pm to give patrons a chance to view these art works, ask questions about the project and have a complimentary beverage and nibble before the show starts at 6.45.

Bookings can be made on line at www.iticket.co.nz (search HART) or phone Ph: 0508-484-253

Tickets $75- $100 pp (Booking fees will apply). Seats are limited please book soon to avoid disappointment.

Hart is the precursor to another event entitled "Taste of Northland Art Auction" at Mossgreen Webbs, Parnell, this coming October.

This fundraiser will showcase the incredible artistic talent, environment, food and experiences Northland has to offer.

Hundertwasser Art Centre (HAC):

In 1993, Hundertwasser was invited by the Mayor of Whangarei to design an art centre for the city. He chose the former Northland Harbour Board building in the Town Basin and made a number of visits to study the building and sketch his ideas.

More than 20 years after inception and 16 years after Hundertwasser’s death, the Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau MÄori Art Gallery project is now in the final pre-construction stages.

It is a fully community-led project run solely by volunteers. Fundraising is currently underway, aiming to raise the referendum requirement of $16.25m plus a $2m underwrite by June 30, 2017.

The HAC will be an iconic landmark on a grand scale and the last authentic Hundertwasser building in the world. Like the artist’s work, this stunning building will be multi-faceted and multi-functional with features including a state-of-the-art main gallery of Hundertwasser’s work, a contemporary MÄori Art Gallery, café, cinema and student resource centre.

It is estimated that the Hundertwasser Art Centre will attract over 150,000 paying visitors a year. Latest studies from Northland Inc estimate that the HAC will have an economic impact of $22million a year for the region.

Visit www.yeswhangarei.co.nz for more information about the Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau MÄori Art Gallery project.