Waikato new music goes global

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 11:41

The Polaris Quartet of Shanghai spent a week in the recording studio laying down five brand new works composed especially for the group. The music was written by five different composers, based in Hamilton New Zealand, China, India, USA and the UK.

Linked by a theme of ‘flow’, this new music is a project created by University of Waikato Conservatorium of Music composer Associate Professor Martin Lodge.

He says the aim of the project was to think beyond the usual channels and to link local composers with the widest possible range of international contemporary string quartet music.

"I was able to persuade three of the biggest names in contemporary classical composition to write for the project - Jia Daqun from China, who also provided the specific link to Shanghai, Param Vir who is Indian but now lives in London, and multiple Grammy award-winning American composer Michael Daugherty from Michigan," says Dr Lodge.

Joining these artists were Waikato composers Michael Williams and Dr Lodge himself.

"Thanks to assistance from local contacts in China, it was possible to book a superbly equipped recording studio in the futuristic Shanghai Broadcasting Mansion building for the recording sessions," Dr Lodge says.

Overseeing the recording process was owner and head producer of Atoll Records, Wayne Laird. He was assisted by a Shanghai-based recording engineer. University of Waikato music student Xu Tang also took part as a practical element of his composition PhD study and provided cultural and translating assistance.

Dr Lodge says recording a different, complete new work every day for a week was a tough ask for the performers, but the Polaris Quartet responded with great professionalism and commitment to deliver excellent results. "Three of the featured composers were able to be present for the recording of their works, so the final CD will have a special authority."

The recording is due for release in September on the Atoll label, with global online sales through the Naxos Music Library.

"From an experience that sprang its fair share of surprises and challenges, one unsurprising but very pleasing thing was recording producer Wayne Laird’s professional view that the New Zealand compositions easily matched the calibre of those from the USA, India, UK and China," says Dr Lodge.