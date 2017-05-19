International visitors spend $10 billion to March 2017

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 12:44

Spending by international visitors in New Zealand was $10 billion for the year ending March 2017, according to the latest International Visitor Survey released today by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

After a period of very strong growth, international visitor spending slowed, down 2 per cent for the year ending March 2017.

Growth is forecasted to pick up again in the medium to long term driven by Asian markets, particularly China, as well as established markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

Over the last three years, international visitor spending has grown, with the total spend up 49 per cent over the period. Spending growth was strongest in China with growth of 88 per cent over the three years, while the USA and Korea grew at 61 per cent and 60 per cent respectively.

International visitors coming to New Zealand for a holiday spent $6.3 billion in the year ending March 2017, followed by $2.1 billion for those visiting friends and relatives, and $0.7 billion for business travelers.

More information is available on the International Visitor Survey page, as well as MBIE's data on the effects from the earthquakes in North Canterbury last year, and the recently released Tourism Forecasts.