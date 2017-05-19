Flash mob haka promotes world record attempt in Rotorua

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 12:53

Last night (18 May 2017) visitors to the Rotorua Night Market were treated to an impassioned flash mob haka.

Students from Rotorua Boys’ High School’s National champions of the Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Competition, Raukura appeared from all angles to deliver a powerful performance. This was devised to promote that next month Rotorua will come together in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest haka.

Multiple versions of the video were streamed live and have already achieved tens of thousands of views.

Download a high resolution video of the Flash Mob Haka.

About the World Record Haka Attempt:

The International Rugby Club are organising the attempt as part of its Rugby Safari following the DHL NZ Lions Tour 2017.

Led by Rotorua Boys’ High School students and national kapa haka champions, more than 6,200 people will be required to perform the famous NgÄti Toa Rangatira haka, Ka Mate, at Rotorua’s Village Green. All comers will be encouraged to participate, regardless of the allegiance.

The International Rugby Club’s co-founder Tony Molloy says that there is no better place than Rotorua to reclaim the record for the world’s largest haka.

"Staging it before the Rotorua game where the MÄori All Blacks will face off against The British and Irish Lions just couldn’t be a better setting," Mr Molloy says.

The official record currently stands at 4,028 participants which was achieved at an event organised by car manufacturer Mazda in Brive-la-Gaillarde, France, in 2014. The number to beat however is 6,200 which was the number of participants who performed a haka in Masterton last November, although their attempt is yet to be officially ratified.

That means that the equivalent of 10% of Rotorua’s population will need to be at the Village Green at 12 noon on Saturday 17 June.

Mr Molloy says it’s about welcoming fans, visitors and The British and Irish Lions to Rotorua.

In the lead up to the attempt on 17 June The International Rugby Club, is encouraging local sports teams, organisations and schools to post their haka practise videos on the Giant Haka Facebook page.

About Ka Mate:

In Te Reo MÄori, ‘haka’ is the generic term for a war dance. Traditionally used on the battlefield, haka are a display of a tribe’s mana (pride) and strength.

Ka Mate, the haka that will be performed for the record attempt, is internationally recognised as the iconic challenge performed by the All Blacks before games.

It was composed in the 17th century by NgÄti Toa Rangatira chief Te Rauparaha, descendent of Hoturoa, captain of the Tainui canoe.

A well-known story within the oral histories of NgÄti Toa Rangatira and NgÄti Tuwharetoa, the two iwi (tribes) most associated with the haka’s origins, Ka Mate helped Te Rauparaha escape the advances of a war party from NgÄti Te Aho.

The words "Ka mate! Ka mate! Ka ora! Ka ora" translate to ‘Will I die!, Will I live!", the famous words spelling out the challenge Te Rauparaha faced.

Ka Mate

Ka mate! Ka mate! Ka ora! Ka ora!

Ka mate! Ka mate! Ka ora! Ka ora!

TÄnei te tangata pÅ«huruhuru

NÄna nei i tiki mai

Whakawhiti te rÄ

Upane! ka Upane!

Upane! ka Upane!

Whiti te rÄ!

HÄ« !!!

Will I die! Will I die! Will I live! Will I live!

Will I die! Will I die! I live! I live!

For it was indeed the power of a woman (te noa)

That fetched the Sun

And caused it to shine again

One upward step! Another upward step!

Further upward! And advance!

Into the sunlight!

HÄ« !!!