Investitures at Government House Wellington

|
[ login or create an account ]
Politician Dame Fran Wilde; state sector and business leader Sir Brian Roche; movie producers Barrie Osborne and Finola Dwyer; actress Rima Te Wiata; Paralympians Liam Malone and Kate Horan and Maori sculptor Professor Robert Jahnke are amongst the people whose achievements will be celebrated at investiture ceremonies at Government House in Wellington next week. The ceremonies will also recognise five New Zealanders for acts of bravery.
The Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy, and Sir David Gascoigne, will host six ceremonies at Government House Wellington on Tuesday 23 May (10am and 2.30pm), Wednesday 24 May (10am), Thursday 25 May (10am and 2.30pm) and Friday 26 May (10am).
Media wanting to attend must register in advance. Please be advised that due to space restrictions some ceremonies may be pooled.
To register your organisation for the ceremonies, please contact Public Affairs Adviser Jo Blick on 021 243 7958 by midday Monday 22 May. The names of journalists assigned need to be provided no later than 8am on the day of the ceremony.
Media are reminded that a reasonable standard of dress is expected at Government House. Entry to the grounds is via the Main Gate at the Basin Reserve.
Gates open half an hour before the ceremony starts. Latecomers may not be admitted.
Tuesday 23 May - 10.00am The Honourable John Luxton, of Wellington, CNZM, for services to the dairy industry
Mr Joel Bolton, of Nelson, QSO, for services to music
Mr Roger Bridge, of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to business and philanthropy
Mr Charles Crofts of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to Maori
Professor Donald McRae, of Ottawa, ONZM, for services to the State and international law
Ms Tihi Nobel, of Hawera, ONZM, for services to Maori
Mr Barrie Osborne, of Mill Valley, California, ONZM, for services to the film industry
Ms Vanessa van Uden, of Queenstown, ONZM, for services to local government
Dr Pushpa Wood, of Wellington, ONZM, for services to financial literacy and interfaith relations
Dr Stuart Brown, of Hamilton, MNZM, for services to children's health
Mr Derek Doddington, of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to theatre
Ms Karen Fifield, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to business and animal welfare
Senior Constable Sue Guy, of Napier, MNZM, for services to the New Zealand Police and youth
Sergeant Su Robinson, of Hastings, MNZM, for services to the New Zealand Police and youth
Dr William Randall, of Auckland, MNZM, for services to museum governance
Mr Chris Foot, of Dunedin, NZBD, for an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger
Senior Constable Blair Spalding, of Hamilton, NZBD, for an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger
Constable Ben Turner, NZBD, of Hamilton for an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger
Constable Chris McDowell, NZBM, of Drury, for an act of bravery
Mr Bryan Barker, of Morrinsville, QSM, for services to the community
Mrs Kerri Graham, of Lower Hutt, QSM, for services to youth
Mr Bruce Johnston, of Wellington, QSM, for services to Scouting and the community
Mr George Ngatai, of Auckland, QSM, for services to Maori and the community
Ms Barbara Stewart, of Rotorua, QSM, for services to youth and education
Tuesday 23 May - 02.30pm
Sir Brian Roche, of Wellington, KNZM, for services to the State and business
The Honourable Patrick Keane, of Auckland, CNZM for services to the judiciary Mr Richard Aitken, of Auckland, ONZM, for services to business and engineering
Ms Vi Cottrell, of Kaiapoi, ONZM, for services to Trade Aid and the Fair Trade movement
Mr Peter Diessl, of Wellington, ONZM, for services to music and philanthropy
Ms Jenny Gill, of Auckland, ONZM, for services to philanthropy
Ms Kate Russell, of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to health and governance
Mrs Adrienne Staples, of Featherston, ONZM, for services to local government
Mr Geoff Thorpe, of Gisborne, ONZM, for services to the wine industry Mr Ross Brown, of Taupo, MNZM, for services to education
Mr Phil Burrows, of Melbourne, Australia, MNZM, for services to hockey
Mr Murray Chandler, of Auckland, MNZM, for services to chess
Ms Bernadette Hall, of Amberley, MNZM, for services to literature Ms Lou James, of Auckland, MNZM, for services to people with cancer
Ms Lyn Lim, of Auckland, MNZM, for services to New Zealand-Asia relations and governance
Dr Donald McDonald, of Havelock North, MNZM, for services to rowing
Mrs Janet Affleck, of Gore, QSM, for services as an Ambulance Officer
Mr Vic Claude, of Christchurch, QSM, for services to the care of children
The Late Ms Lois Livingston, of Hamilton, QSM, for services to local government and the arts
Mr Tom Roper, of Tauranga, QSM, for services to the community
Lady Margaret Spring, of Matamata, QSM, for services to governance and health
Mr Gilbert Timms, of Palmerston North, QSM, for services to agriculture and the community
Mr John Webster, of Oamaru, QSM, for services to irrigation and the community
Wednesday 24 May - 10.00am
Emeritus Professor John Burrows, of Christchurch, CNZM, for services to the State
Mr Alastair Bisley, of Wellington ,QSO, for services to the State
Mr Kelvin Coe, of Leeston, ONZM, for services to local government
Mrs Rae Duff, of Wellington, ONZM, for services to women and education
Professor Robert Jahnke, of Palmerston North, ONZM, for services to Maori art and education
Mr Simon Perry, of Hamilton, ONZM, for services to sport and philanthropy
Ms Libby Robins, Dunsandel, ONZM, for services to children's welfare
Mrs Gaylene Sciascia, of Porirua, ONZM, for services to dance
Mr Bruce Stewart, of Milton, ONZM, for services to the community and the construction industry
Dr Paula Green, of Auckland, MNZM, for services as a poet and to literature
Lieutenant Colonel Peter Hall, of New York, MNZM, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Ms Benesia Smith, of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to the State
Ms Rima Te Wiata, of Auckland, MNZM, for services to film and television
Mr Basil Brooker, of Hastings, QSO, for services to music
Mrs Alice Doorbar, of Waitara, QSO, for services to health and Maori
Mr Kevin Geddes, of Ashburton, QSO, for services to agriculture and the community
Mr David Hosking, of Te Kauwhata, QSO, for services to the community
Mrs Sandra Ibbotson, of Napier, QSO, for services to the community
Mrs Lynn Lamb, of Masterton, QSO, for services to equestrian sport
Ms Helen Willberg, of Lower Hutt, QSO, for services to music
Major Graham Hickman, of Burnham, DSD, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force and brass bands
Corporal Ewen Vanner, DSD, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Thursday 25 May - 10.00am
Mr David Howman, of Wellington, CNZM, for services to sport
Mr John Fiso, of Wellington, ONZM, for services to sport, education and the Pacific community
Ms Justine Kidd, of Takapau, ONZM, for services to the dairy industry and equestrian sport
Mr Peter Kiely, of Auckland, ONZM, for services to New Zealand's interests in the Pacific and the law
Mr Ross Paterson, of Tauranga, ONZM, for services to local government
Mr Keith Taylor, of Wellington, ONZM, for services to the State
Mrs Anne Wilkinson, of Hamilton, ONZM, for services to people with disabilities
Ms Raylene Bates, of Mosgiel, MNZM, for services to sport, particularly athletics
Ms Caroline Herewini, of Porirua, MNZM, for services to women
Mrs Robyn Hickman, of Invercargill, MNZM, for services to education
Mr John Howat, of Lower Hutt, MNZM, for services to shooting sports
Mr Liam Malone, of Nelson, MNZM, for services to athletics
Professor Keith Thompson, of Feilding, MNZM, for services to veterinary pathology
Mr Carl Jennings, of Sydney, NZBM, for an act of bravery
Ms Mary-Anne Crawford, of Tolaga Bay, QSM, for services to the community
Mr Maurice Doughty, of Mangawhai, QSM, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service
Mr Warren Feek, of Matamata, QSM, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service
Mr James Jefferies, of Palmerston North, QSM, for services to local government, theatre and business
Mr Paul Lyall, of Levin, QSM, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service
Mrs Karen May, of Cambridge, QSM, for services to the community
Mr John May, of Lower Hutt, QSM, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service and the community
Mr Frank McGuire, of Blackball, QSM, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service
Mrs Rosemary McKay, of Levin, QSM, for services to athletics and the community
Mrs Doreen Tucker, of Dunedin, QSM, for services to netball Thursday 25 May - 02.30pm
Mr Richard McElrea, of Christchurch, QSO, for services as a coroner and to Antarctic heritage
Ms Naomi Ballantyne, of Auckland, ONZM, for services to the insurance industry
Mr Stuart Crosby, of Papamoa, ONZM, for services to local government
Mr Peter Garden, of Wanaka, ONZM, for services to aviation and conservation
Mr Robin Murphy, of Waimate, ONZM, for services to land and water management
Ms Linda Penno, of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to women's health and reproductive rights
Mr Alistair Sowman, of Blenheim, ONZM, for services to local government
Mrs Kay Baxter, of Wairoa, MNZM, for services to conservation and sustainable food production
Ms Marion Blake, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to people with mental health and addiction issues
Mrs Hayley Bowden, of Auckland, MNZM, for services to football
Professor Phillip Mann, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to literature and drama
Mr Owen Pickles, of Waitangi, Chatham Islands, MNZM, for services to local government
Mrs Kiri Gray, of Cambridge, QSM, for services to the community
Dr Siu Kai Haslam, of Levin, QSM, for services to the Chinese community and horticulture
Dr Paul Kay, of Te Awamutu, QSM, for services to polo
Mr Murray Loewenthal, of Otorohanga, QSM, for services to health and the community
Mrs Shirley Miles, of Nelson, QSM, for services to charity fundraising
Ms Frances Randle, of Taihape, QSM, for services to senior citizens and the community
Ms Rosemary Scully, of Dunedin, QSM, for services to people with intellectual disabilities
Mr Alan Trott, of Ashburton, QSM, for services to horticulture
Mr Eric Weir, of Waverley, QSM, for services to the community
Friday 26 May - 10.00am
The Honourable Fran Wilde, of Wellington, DNZM, for services to the State and the community
The Honourable Marion Frater, of Wellington, CNZM, for services to the judiciary
Mr Iain Rennie, of Eastbourne, CNZM, for services to the State
Ms Celia Wade-Brown, of Wellington, QSO, for services to local government
Ms Finola Dwyer, of London, ONZM, for services to the film industry
Mr Roland Ellis, of Dannevirke, ONZM, for services to local government
Mr John Harrington, of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to youth
Mr Durham Havill, of Hokitika, ONZM, for services to local government, business and the community
Ms Annette Main, of Whanganui, ONZM, for services to local government
Mr Laurie Paterson, of Gore, ONZM, for services to the beef industry
Ms Alison Ballance, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to natural history, filmmaking and broadcasting
Mr Lyall Daines, of Blenheim, MNZM, for services to rugby
Ms Anna Grimaldi, of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to athletics
Miss Kate Horan, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to Paralympic sport
Mr Hewitt Humphrey, of Wellington, MNZM, for services as a broadcaster and to the community
Mr Terry Parkes, of New Plymouth, MNZM, for services to the arts, business and the community
Ms Liz Sinclair, of Waikanae, MNZM, for services to the State
Mr Des Smith, of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to rugby and the community
Mr Maurice Takarangi, of Palmerston North, MNZM, for services to Maori
Mrs Nicky Christie, of Wellington, QSO, for services to the Greek community
Mrs Ngaire Duke, of Dunedin, QSO, for services to the community
Mr Geoff Harrow, of Christchurch, QSO, for services to mountaineering and conservation
Mrs Dorothy-Anne Wilson, of Opotiki, QSO, for services to the arts and the community
Mr Peter Yarrell, of Picton, QSO, for services to sport
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.