Investitures at Government House Wellington

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 12:56

Politician Dame Fran Wilde; state sector and business leader Sir Brian Roche; movie producers Barrie Osborne and Finola Dwyer; actress Rima Te Wiata; Paralympians Liam Malone and Kate Horan and Maori sculptor Professor Robert Jahnke are amongst the people whose achievements will be celebrated at investiture ceremonies at Government House in Wellington next week. The ceremonies will also recognise five New Zealanders for acts of bravery.

The Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy, and Sir David Gascoigne, will host six ceremonies at Government House Wellington on Tuesday 23 May (10am and 2.30pm), Wednesday 24 May (10am), Thursday 25 May (10am and 2.30pm) and Friday 26 May (10am).

Tuesday 23 May - 10.00am The Honourable John Luxton, of Wellington, CNZM, for services to the dairy industry

Mr Joel Bolton, of Nelson, QSO, for services to music

Mr Roger Bridge, of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to business and philanthropy

Mr Charles Crofts of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to Maori

Professor Donald McRae, of Ottawa, ONZM, for services to the State and international law

Ms Tihi Nobel, of Hawera, ONZM, for services to Maori

Mr Barrie Osborne, of Mill Valley, California, ONZM, for services to the film industry

Ms Vanessa van Uden, of Queenstown, ONZM, for services to local government

Dr Pushpa Wood, of Wellington, ONZM, for services to financial literacy and interfaith relations

Dr Stuart Brown, of Hamilton, MNZM, for services to children's health

Mr Derek Doddington, of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to theatre

Ms Karen Fifield, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to business and animal welfare

Senior Constable Sue Guy, of Napier, MNZM, for services to the New Zealand Police and youth

Sergeant Su Robinson, of Hastings, MNZM, for services to the New Zealand Police and youth

Dr William Randall, of Auckland, MNZM, for services to museum governance

Mr Chris Foot, of Dunedin, NZBD, for an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger

Senior Constable Blair Spalding, of Hamilton, NZBD, for an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger

Constable Ben Turner, NZBD, of Hamilton for an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger

Constable Chris McDowell, NZBM, of Drury, for an act of bravery

Mr Bryan Barker, of Morrinsville, QSM, for services to the community

Mrs Kerri Graham, of Lower Hutt, QSM, for services to youth

Mr Bruce Johnston, of Wellington, QSM, for services to Scouting and the community

Mr George Ngatai, of Auckland, QSM, for services to Maori and the community

Ms Barbara Stewart, of Rotorua, QSM, for services to youth and education

Tuesday 23 May - 02.30pm

Sir Brian Roche, of Wellington, KNZM, for services to the State and business

The Honourable Patrick Keane, of Auckland, CNZM for services to the judiciary Mr Richard Aitken, of Auckland, ONZM, for services to business and engineering

Ms Vi Cottrell, of Kaiapoi, ONZM, for services to Trade Aid and the Fair Trade movement

Mr Peter Diessl, of Wellington, ONZM, for services to music and philanthropy

Ms Jenny Gill, of Auckland, ONZM, for services to philanthropy

Ms Kate Russell, of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to health and governance

Mrs Adrienne Staples, of Featherston, ONZM, for services to local government

Mr Geoff Thorpe, of Gisborne, ONZM, for services to the wine industry Mr Ross Brown, of Taupo, MNZM, for services to education

Mr Phil Burrows, of Melbourne, Australia, MNZM, for services to hockey

Mr Murray Chandler, of Auckland, MNZM, for services to chess

Ms Bernadette Hall, of Amberley, MNZM, for services to literature Ms Lou James, of Auckland, MNZM, for services to people with cancer

Ms Lyn Lim, of Auckland, MNZM, for services to New Zealand-Asia relations and governance

Dr Donald McDonald, of Havelock North, MNZM, for services to rowing

Mrs Janet Affleck, of Gore, QSM, for services as an Ambulance Officer

Mr Vic Claude, of Christchurch, QSM, for services to the care of children

The Late Ms Lois Livingston, of Hamilton, QSM, for services to local government and the arts

Mr Tom Roper, of Tauranga, QSM, for services to the community

Lady Margaret Spring, of Matamata, QSM, for services to governance and health

Mr Gilbert Timms, of Palmerston North, QSM, for services to agriculture and the community

Mr John Webster, of Oamaru, QSM, for services to irrigation and the community

Wednesday 24 May - 10.00am

Emeritus Professor John Burrows, of Christchurch, CNZM, for services to the State

Mr Alastair Bisley, of Wellington ,QSO, for services to the State

Mr Kelvin Coe, of Leeston, ONZM, for services to local government

Mrs Rae Duff, of Wellington, ONZM, for services to women and education

Professor Robert Jahnke, of Palmerston North, ONZM, for services to Maori art and education

Mr Simon Perry, of Hamilton, ONZM, for services to sport and philanthropy

Ms Libby Robins, Dunsandel, ONZM, for services to children's welfare

Mrs Gaylene Sciascia, of Porirua, ONZM, for services to dance

Mr Bruce Stewart, of Milton, ONZM, for services to the community and the construction industry

Dr Paula Green, of Auckland, MNZM, for services as a poet and to literature

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Hall, of New York, MNZM, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Ms Benesia Smith, of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to the State

Ms Rima Te Wiata, of Auckland, MNZM, for services to film and television

Mr Basil Brooker, of Hastings, QSO, for services to music

Mrs Alice Doorbar, of Waitara, QSO, for services to health and Maori

Mr Kevin Geddes, of Ashburton, QSO, for services to agriculture and the community

Mr David Hosking, of Te Kauwhata, QSO, for services to the community

Mrs Sandra Ibbotson, of Napier, QSO, for services to the community

Mrs Lynn Lamb, of Masterton, QSO, for services to equestrian sport

Ms Helen Willberg, of Lower Hutt, QSO, for services to music

Major Graham Hickman, of Burnham, DSD, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force and brass bands

Corporal Ewen Vanner, DSD, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Thursday 25 May - 10.00am

Mr David Howman, of Wellington, CNZM, for services to sport

Mr John Fiso, of Wellington, ONZM, for services to sport, education and the Pacific community

Ms Justine Kidd, of Takapau, ONZM, for services to the dairy industry and equestrian sport

Mr Peter Kiely, of Auckland, ONZM, for services to New Zealand's interests in the Pacific and the law

Mr Ross Paterson, of Tauranga, ONZM, for services to local government

Mr Keith Taylor, of Wellington, ONZM, for services to the State

Mrs Anne Wilkinson, of Hamilton, ONZM, for services to people with disabilities

Ms Raylene Bates, of Mosgiel, MNZM, for services to sport, particularly athletics

Ms Caroline Herewini, of Porirua, MNZM, for services to women

Mrs Robyn Hickman, of Invercargill, MNZM, for services to education

Mr John Howat, of Lower Hutt, MNZM, for services to shooting sports

Mr Liam Malone, of Nelson, MNZM, for services to athletics

Professor Keith Thompson, of Feilding, MNZM, for services to veterinary pathology

Mr Carl Jennings, of Sydney, NZBM, for an act of bravery

Ms Mary-Anne Crawford, of Tolaga Bay, QSM, for services to the community

Mr Maurice Doughty, of Mangawhai, QSM, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Mr Warren Feek, of Matamata, QSM, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Mr James Jefferies, of Palmerston North, QSM, for services to local government, theatre and business

Mr Paul Lyall, of Levin, QSM, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Mrs Karen May, of Cambridge, QSM, for services to the community

Mr John May, of Lower Hutt, QSM, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service and the community

Mr Frank McGuire, of Blackball, QSM, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Mrs Rosemary McKay, of Levin, QSM, for services to athletics and the community

Mrs Doreen Tucker, of Dunedin, QSM, for services to netball Thursday 25 May - 02.30pm

Mr Richard McElrea, of Christchurch, QSO, for services as a coroner and to Antarctic heritage

Ms Naomi Ballantyne, of Auckland, ONZM, for services to the insurance industry

Mr Stuart Crosby, of Papamoa, ONZM, for services to local government

Mr Peter Garden, of Wanaka, ONZM, for services to aviation and conservation

Mr Robin Murphy, of Waimate, ONZM, for services to land and water management

Ms Linda Penno, of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to women's health and reproductive rights

Mr Alistair Sowman, of Blenheim, ONZM, for services to local government

Mrs Kay Baxter, of Wairoa, MNZM, for services to conservation and sustainable food production

Ms Marion Blake, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to people with mental health and addiction issues

Mrs Hayley Bowden, of Auckland, MNZM, for services to football

Professor Phillip Mann, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to literature and drama

Mr Owen Pickles, of Waitangi, Chatham Islands, MNZM, for services to local government

Mrs Kiri Gray, of Cambridge, QSM, for services to the community

Dr Siu Kai Haslam, of Levin, QSM, for services to the Chinese community and horticulture

Dr Paul Kay, of Te Awamutu, QSM, for services to polo

Mr Murray Loewenthal, of Otorohanga, QSM, for services to health and the community

Mrs Shirley Miles, of Nelson, QSM, for services to charity fundraising

Ms Frances Randle, of Taihape, QSM, for services to senior citizens and the community

Ms Rosemary Scully, of Dunedin, QSM, for services to people with intellectual disabilities

Mr Alan Trott, of Ashburton, QSM, for services to horticulture

Mr Eric Weir, of Waverley, QSM, for services to the community

Friday 26 May - 10.00am

The Honourable Fran Wilde, of Wellington, DNZM, for services to the State and the community

The Honourable Marion Frater, of Wellington, CNZM, for services to the judiciary

Mr Iain Rennie, of Eastbourne, CNZM, for services to the State

Ms Celia Wade-Brown, of Wellington, QSO, for services to local government

Ms Finola Dwyer, of London, ONZM, for services to the film industry

Mr Roland Ellis, of Dannevirke, ONZM, for services to local government

Mr John Harrington, of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to youth

Mr Durham Havill, of Hokitika, ONZM, for services to local government, business and the community

Ms Annette Main, of Whanganui, ONZM, for services to local government

Mr Laurie Paterson, of Gore, ONZM, for services to the beef industry

Ms Alison Ballance, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to natural history, filmmaking and broadcasting

Mr Lyall Daines, of Blenheim, MNZM, for services to rugby

Ms Anna Grimaldi, of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to athletics

Miss Kate Horan, of Wellington, MNZM, for services to Paralympic sport

Mr Hewitt Humphrey, of Wellington, MNZM, for services as a broadcaster and to the community

Mr Terry Parkes, of New Plymouth, MNZM, for services to the arts, business and the community

Ms Liz Sinclair, of Waikanae, MNZM, for services to the State

Mr Des Smith, of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to rugby and the community

Mr Maurice Takarangi, of Palmerston North, MNZM, for services to Maori

Mrs Nicky Christie, of Wellington, QSO, for services to the Greek community

Mrs Ngaire Duke, of Dunedin, QSO, for services to the community

Mr Geoff Harrow, of Christchurch, QSO, for services to mountaineering and conservation

Mrs Dorothy-Anne Wilson, of Opotiki, QSO, for services to the arts and the community

Mr Peter Yarrell, of Picton, QSO, for services to sport