Over $28,000 raised at 2017 art exhibition for Napier Girl's High

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 13:01

This year’s Affordable Art Exhibition has raised over $28,000 for Napier Girls’ High School thanks to a successful combination of quality art and community support.

Featuring artwork produced by more than 60 professional artists from throughout New Zealand, as well as works by Napier Girls’ High School students, each piece of art on sale at the annual exhibition was priced at $1,000 or less.

Volunteer organisers say their goal was to ensure the 2017 exhibition was even bigger and better than previous years, and the introduction of a pop-up gallery of artwork on sale for under $150, more professional artists involved overall, a return of the popular pop-up café and an exciting selection of raffle prizes provided by local businesses proved to be a winning combination.

Principal Dawn Ackroyd says the three-day fundraiser was a resounding success for the third year running.

"It was a great opportunity to invite the community into our school to enjoy the impressive art work on display. A big thank you to our organising committee for their untiring effort - it has been an enormous task, one that continues to go from strength to strength and is enjoyed by many. We are fortunate to have such wonderful support from our parents, whanau and wider community."

Mrs Ackroyd says the art exhibition not only benefits the school and the wider community, but also provides students with a range of real-life ‘behind-

the-scenes’ experiences.

The fundraiser, organised by mothers Amanda Sye, Anna Sabiston, Carolyn Neville, Maree Spackman and Heidi Stiefel, has become a feature event on Hawke’s Bay’s cultural calendar.

Planning is already underway for the Affordable Art Exhibition in March 2018 and dates will be announced before the end of the year.