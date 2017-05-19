Name released following fatal crash on Galatea Road

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 13:20

Police can now release the name of a man who died following a crash on Galatea Road, near Lake Matahina on 16 May 2017.

He was 35-year-old Neihana Hawera, from Lake Matahina.

Police extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Hawera during this difficult time.

The Serious Crash Unit are still conducting inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted with their inquiries so far.