Protestors to brave icy blast to stand up against deep sea oil drilling

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 14:56

On the 20th of May 2017, protestors will brave the elements to stand up against deep sea oil drilling off New Zealand's coastline in the international Hands Across the Sand event organized by Oil Free Otautahi.

"The Christchurch City Council and ECan have both spoken out against deep sea oil drilling off our coast, and the government has ignored it" said spokeswoman Bridget White. "Deep Sea Oil Drilling is a terrible idea for our economy and our environment, and particularly since we have alternative means of sourcing energy".

This event will mark Christchurch's seventh Hands Across the Sand event. The event begins at 11.30 at New Brighton Pier.