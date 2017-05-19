More progress for Rotorua’s cycleway network

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 15:30

Transport Minister Simon Bridges has today marked the completion and start of two important cycleway links for Rotorua’s growing urban walking and cycling network.

Mr Bridges opened the 1.6km Morey Street/Brent Road section of Rotorua’s CyWay which will connect the East side of the network to Te Ngae Road and the Whakarewarewa Forest.

He also announced the start of work on the bike and pedestrian-friendly connection between the City, lakefront and Rotorua's iconic Kuirau Park and Government Gardens.

"These paths provide a safe, shared route for cycles, scooters and walkers who want to get to their school, work and home, or make their way to the beautiful Rotorua lakefront," Mr Bridges says.

"When it is finished next year the entire 23.7 kilometres of Rotorua’s $5.52 million CyWay will make cycling an even more attractive option for transport in the city.

"It will also have benefits for tourism and economic development by furthering Rotorua’s reputation as a cycling destination and recreation-friendly city," Mr Bridges says.

The CyWay is jointly funded by the Government’s Urban Cycleways Fund, the National Land Transport Fund, and Rotorua Lakes Council.

"This project is a great example of what can be accomplished when we work in partnership," Mr Bridges says.

Through the Urban Cycleways Programme, central and local Government are working together to deliver $333 million of new cycleway projects throughout the country.