Youth Fest spearheads opportunity for Upper Hutt City's young people

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 15:44

A group of 14 motivated Upper Hutt youth have come together to plan and run an event designed specifically for the city’s youth. The group is part of the Spearhead Leaders programme, a leadership initiative developed and supported by Upper Hutt City Council, Upper Hutt Community Youth Trust, and Vibe.

"This event is going to be awesome," says Spearhead Leader, Ryan Hooper-Smith. "We’ve designed it so that you can come for the whole day or drop in and out during the day depending on your interests and other commitments."

The event includes guest speakers such as Patrick Gower and Billy Graham, free workshops, opportunities to meet Labour MP Chris Hipkins, comedian Fergus Aitken, and others. Attendants can hone their artistic skills in a street art workshop, with Hutt Valley artist Chimp. There will be opportunities for young people to sign up for volunteering, win prizes donated by local business, and rock out to local bands No Sleep After Midnight and Johnny Rockets.

"If you are a young person aged 12 - 24 and you want to have fun, meet new people, try new things, and find out about leadership opportunities in Upper Hutt, you should join us at Youth Fest on Saturday, 27 May, at Upper Hutt College," says Spearhead Leader, Louise Afele.

In addition to providing the city’s youth with all day fun, food, and music, the Youth Fest event aims to inspire and empower a youth voice and youth leadership in the city. Young people attending the event will have opportunities to contribute their thoughts and ideas about their vision for future youth leadership opportunities in Upper Hutt.

The Spearhead Leaders programme is a collaborative project between Upper Hutt City Council, and Upper Hutt Community Youth Trust. The project is funded by the Ministry of Youth Development‘s Youth Fund and Upper Hutt City Council. It is also supported by Vibe.