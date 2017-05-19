Police acknowledge Coroner's findings into Stephen Dudley

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 16:00

Statement Waitemata Police District Commander, Superintendent Tusha Penny:

Police acknowledge the Coroner’s findings into the death of Stephen Dudley who tragically died on 6 June 2013.

The Coroner ruled Stephen died of cardiac arrest and suffered from previously undiagnosed heart conditions. The Coroner further determined that cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia due to stress associated with a physical assault.

Stephen’s death was thoroughly investigated by Police and the prosecution was handled by the Auckland Crown Solicitors Office.

In light of the Coroners findings Police may look to review the case to determine whether any aspects of the investigation or prosecution need to be revisited.

Police appreciate this is a difficult time for Stephen’s family and express their ongoing empathy for their loss.