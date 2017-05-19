Tasman Police searching for hunter in Karangarua

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 16:10

Tasman Police are searching for missing Swedish national, Hans Christian Tornmarck, who is two days overdue from a hunting trip.

Police wish to speak to anyone who has been in the Karangarua area, south of Fox Glacier, in the past week.

The 27-year-old, also known as Christian, went hunting by himself on Friday 12 May, 2017.

He has not been seen since.

Mr Tornmarck was due out of the Karangarua bush area on Wednesday 17 May, 2017.

An initial search was carried out yesterday but he was not located.

Police and LandSAR teams are continuing a search today of the Karangarua area and associated valleys.

The area is very isolated and Police want to hear from anyone who has been in the area who may have seen him.

He is described as tall and would have been wearing prescription glasses at the time.

Anyone with any information or who can report sightings is asked to contact Greymouth Police on 03 768 1600.