Aggravated robbery at video store in Hamilton

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 16:15

Statement by Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson, of Hamilton CIB:

Hamilton Police are appealing for information after an aggravated robbery at United Video in Dinsdale last night.

At approximately 9.20pm on Thursday 18 May, a man armed with a rifle entered the United Video Store on Killarney Road, presented the firearm at the store attendant and demanded money, before fleeing on foot.

The offender is described as wearing a grey hoodie with a black vest over the top and dark-coloured trousers.

Investigators have been processing the scene with forensic experts this morning and speaking to members of the public who live near the store.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident is asked to contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.