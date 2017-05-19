Three arrested in relation to Rangiora Avenue robbery

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 16:47

Statement by Manwatu Acting Area Commander Dave White:

Manawatu Police have arrested and charged three people in relation to the aggravated robbery of the Rangiora Avenue dairy on 1 May 2017.

Two males, aged 19 and 17, are set to appear on Saturday in the Palmerston North District Court.

The third offender will also appear in the Youth Court on Saturday.

Police are currently providing support for the victim, as well as visiting local dairies to provide crime prevention advice.

Police are still seeking two other offenders in relation to the robbery.

Anyone who may have information that could assist Police in locating them is asked to please contact Palmerston North Police on 06 351 3600.

Alternatively information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.