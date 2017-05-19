One dead in Waikato crash

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 17:10

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Waerenga Road, near Te Kauwhata in Waikato.

One person died in the crash, which occurred at around 3.50pm, and another person is reported to have sustained critical injuries.

Waerenga Road is closed near the intersection with Kelly Road and diversions are being put in place.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.