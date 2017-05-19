Report of suspicious approach to kids near Chch school

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 17:16

Police are investigating after receiving a report of three girls being approached by a suspicious male near Queenspark School, Christchurch.

The information passed to Police is that this occurred on Radiata Av, between Pinaster Pl and Broadhaven Av sometime between 0830 and 9am today.

It is understood the girls were first followed by the van on Broadhaven Av, before he approached the girls on Radiata Av.

The students did exactly the right thing by refusing the man’s demands for them to get in the vehicle, and then informing school staff about what happened.

The girls were understandably upset by this event.

They are being supported by their teachers, their families, and by Police.

Canterbury District Police is taking this matter seriously.

We are issuing the following description of the man and the vehicle in the hope that the public can assist us in our enquiries.

A white van with no windows on its side.

The vehicle has a black strip down its side, with the letter ‘K’ in the middle of the black line on both sides of the vehicle.

The driver is described as Maori or Pasifika, believed to be in his mid-thirties.

He was wearing a black t- shirt and black cap with white writing.

He had a blue and green ‘flame’ tattoo on the side of his face

He was described as having a very loud voice and there was no-one else in the vehicle.

We are now seeking the public’s assistance.

If anyone saw a van and driver this morning matching the descriptions given, we need to hear from you.

We are also appealing for any camera footage held by people in the area, either from security cameras, dash cams, cycle cams, or images from cellphones.

If you can help, please call Christchurch Central Police Station on 03 363 7400 or anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.