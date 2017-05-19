Fatal crash near Gore

|
Diversions remain in place at Otaraia near Gore following a fatal crash this afternoon between a campervan and a car.
One person has died, and a helicopter has transported one person to Dunedin Hospital - their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Another person has been taken to Invercargill Hospital by ambulance.
The Serious Crash Unit remains at the scene.
