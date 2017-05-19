Fatal crash near Gore

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 20:40

Diversions remain in place at Otaraia near Gore following a fatal crash this afternoon between a campervan and a car.

One person has died, and a helicopter has transported one person to Dunedin Hospital - their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Another person has been taken to Invercargill Hospital by ambulance.

The Serious Crash Unit remains at the scene.