Emergency services attend fatal crash near Gore

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 18:20

One person has died following a collision between a campervan and a car in Otaraia near Gore.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Andrews and Old Coach Roads at 4.30pm.

There are other patients at the scene, and a helicopter has been called to the area.

There will be some road closures and local diversions in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.