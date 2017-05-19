Waerenga Rd reopened after fatal crash in Waikato

|
[ login or create an account ]
Waerenga Road near Te Kauwhata in Waikato has reopened following a fatal crash earlier today.
One person died in the crash, and two others were airlifted to hospital, one reportedly in a critical condition.
At least three others involved in the two-vehicle collision were transported to hospital by ambulance.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.