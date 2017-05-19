Power pole down after crash in Hutt Valley

|
Part of Eastern Hutt Road in Hutt Valley is closed following a single vehicle crash which brought down a power pole around 10pm.
Eastern Hutt Road is closed between High Street, and the entrance to Stokes Valley.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
