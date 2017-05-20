Heavy snow for the far south of the South Island

Saturday, 20 May, 2017 - 09:26

A strong, cold southwesterly flow covers southern New Zealand, with snow falling to low levels. Snow is expected to gradually ease today, but further heavy snow is expected until around midday when a further 3 to 5cm of snow may accumulate above 400 metres in southern Otago and the Southland hills. This is in addition to any snow that has already fallen. Heavy snow can cause disruption to transport, significant stress to livestock, and could damage power lines.