Search continues in Karangarua, south of Fox Glacier for missing Swedish man

Saturday, 20 May, 2017 - 12:05

The search for Swedish national, Hans Christian Tommarck missing in Karangarua, south of Fox Glacier is continuing today.

The 27-year-old, also known as Christian, went hunting by himself on Friday 12 May and has not been seen since.

He was due out three days ago.

Three search teams are continuing their work today in the Karangarua area and the associated valleys.

The teams remained in the area overnight staying in huts.

Joining the search today will be an alpine team, a Land SAR dog and additional Land SAR volunteers from Westport.

Christian’s family in Sweden have been notified of the search and are being kept up to date on any developments.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who has been in the Karangarua area, south of Fox Glacier, in the past week.

Anyone with any information or sightings is asked to contact Greymouth Police on 03 768 1600.