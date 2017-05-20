Water main breach in Frankton

|
A QLDC main has been breached in the vicinity of Juniper Place, Frankton. The Council understands that as a result of the incident two properties experienced some flooding.
The main has now been fixed and Council will be seeking further information from a contractor and developer in relation to the incident.
