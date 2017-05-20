Serious assault victim dies

Saturday, 20 May, 2017 - 12:26

At about 2.40am Saturday 20 May, Police were called to an assault on the corner of Elliot Street and Great South Road. A man in his 60s was assaulted and taken to Middlemore hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

He has since died from his injuries and a criminal investigation is now underway.

Two people have been arrested for assault and they are currently being spoken to by police. The scene examination continues this morning along with area inquiries.

Family of the deceased have been notified and they are receiving support from Police and Victim Support. Police extend their sympathy to his family at this difficult time.

If anyone has any knowledge of the assault or witnessed anything at the scene, they are encouraged to contact the Operation Cyclone team on (09) 295 0200.