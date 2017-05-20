Titirangi Road in Auckland closed due to crash

Saturday, 20 May, 2017 - 14:21

Police are asking motorists to avoid Titirangi Road, in Auckland following a crash earlier today.

A car hit a power pole on Titirangi Road, New Lynn shortly before 11.30am.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

The power pole was damaged in the crash and the road is currently closed while the scene is being cleared and the power pole is removed.

The road is likely to be closed for some time.

While the road is closed there are diversions in place at Titirangi Road and Northall Road.