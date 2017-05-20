Crash in Tauranga - motorists urged to avoid bridge

|
Police have been called to a crash on Te Awanui Drive, in Tauranga whereby a Ute crashed into a concrete barrier at 11.25 this morning.
The driver is out of the vehicle and has not required ambulance assistance.
This crash has caused the traffic to back-up on the bridge and motorists are asked to avoid the area while police clear the scene.
We ask that motorists be patient as this may take some time.
