Crash in Tauranga - motorists urged to avoid bridge

Saturday, 20 May, 2017 - 13:47

Police have been called to a crash on Te Awanui Drive, in Tauranga whereby a Ute crashed into a concrete barrier at 11.25 this morning.

The driver is out of the vehicle and has not required ambulance assistance.

This crash has caused the traffic to back-up on the bridge and motorists are asked to avoid the area while police clear the scene.

We ask that motorists be patient as this may take some time.