Man found injured on side of Western Bay of Plenty road

Police are investigating after a man was found injured on the side of Maniatutu Rd, Pongakawa, Western Bay of Plenty.
Police were called to assist Ambulance just before 1pm.
The man was reported to have serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
Police are making enquiries to ascertain how the man came to be on the side of the road.
